Apple COO Jeff Williams ‘optimistic’ about post-coronavirus US economy

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams is “optimistic” about a U.S. economy recovery from the COVID-19 reaction as businesses begin to reopen in states around the country.

Thomas Barrabi for FOXBusiness:

“I am optimistic. As you look around, you see the resilience of the people working through this challenging time and when I take a look inside of Apple, I couldn’t be more encouraged,” Williams said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business Network correspondent Susan Li airing Thursday. “During last quarter, even though these are challenging times, we launched three new products. I feel great about the economy in the long haul and it’s just a matter of getting from here to there.”

“Our supply chains are running largely at capacity and people are continuing to work,” Williams said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the Apple team and how resourceful they’ve been. You’ll see us opening retail stores in the coming weeks. And like I said, we’re bullish in the long haul.”