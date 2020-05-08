Apple TV+ is the streaming service subscribers are most likely to cancel

A new survey of 1,000 people who have used two or more streaming service platforms within the past year pegs Apple TV+ as the streaming service that respondents are most likely to cancel.

Flixed:

We surveyed 1,000 people who used at least two of today’s most popular streaming services (Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube TV, HBO Now, ESPN+, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, and Sling TV) to create the ultimate meta-ranking based on highly experienced user feedback.

Cost was by far the No. 1 catalyst of customer satisfaction, followed by the show library and the movie selection. And though cost was the most important to everyone, it was disproportionately important to our Gen X respondents. Cost may matter most to this group, however, because the burden of payment is typically falling on this group the most: Gen Xers represent the highest percentage of account holders.

Millennials, who represented the second-largest group of streamers, were the most likely of all the generations to value a platform’s show library, video quality, user interface, and selection of family-friendly content. And baby boomers, the smallest user demographic of streaming services, most wanted a solid movie selection, live TV channels, and new or recently released titles.

• When it came to cost, Amazon Prime Video was the winner across all respondents.

• Hulu was the winning platform for its show selection.

• Disney+ won for the movie selection category.

• Netflix, however, ultimately claimed the most accolades of any platform, taking first place for everything from video quality to new title selection, user interface, and original content.

When all streaming angles of importance were combined into one average meta-score, Netflix and Disney+ rose up as the clear crowd favorites. Netflix was No. 1, achieving an average 3.41 satisfaction rating on a scale of 1 to 4, but Disney+ was incredibly close behind with a 3.39 rating across all factors.

The vast majority planned to stay subscribed to their beloved Netflix accounts: 83% were absolutely certain that they would stay subscribed over the next year. YouTube TV, which offers a two-week free trial followed by a relatively high monthly price, had the highest percentage of participants (25%) planning to cancel immediately after the trial was up. Apple TV, however, had a higher percentage of users wanting to flat-out cancel altogether. Apple TV costs just $4.99 per month, can be shared among six users, and can even come with a free year subscription after purchasing some Apple products…