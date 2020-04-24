President Trump says Apple CEO Cook sees V-shaped recovery

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday. The two discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and state of the economy. Trump said Cook believes the economy will have a V-shaped recovery.
Trump said Cook believes the economy will have a v-shaped recovery, where a big downturn is matched by an equally big upswing, following the outbreak.
The coronavirus has rattled markets for the majority of the year as investors grapple with its economic consequences.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s hoping Cook is right!
