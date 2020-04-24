Join Pearl Jam’s free ‘Gigaton Watch Party’ on Apple TV 8pm EDT tonight

Join Pearl Jam tonight via Apple TV for an unparalleled immersive experience, “Gigaton Watch Party.”

Legendary rock band Pearl Jam presents the Global Gigaton Listening Experience, now available on Apple TV. Join fans from all over the world by tuning in to Apple TV or the Apple TV app tonight at 8pm ET for a Gigaton Watch Party.

The Gigaton Visual Experence will be in Dolby Atmos – a special audio visual event. This experience will be available for free to all Apple TV users for one week.

At 7:30pm ET, Gigaton producer Josh Evans will be going live on Pearl Jam’s Instagram with Joel Edwards from Evolve Studios to answer questions ahead of the event. Get your questions ready about the album, the visual experience, and anything else you want to know about Gigaton!

