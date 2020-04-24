Apple helps fuel market rally as U.S. states prepare to relax shutdowns

Friday saw a U.S. stock market rally, led higher by Apple and Microsoft as investors finished a turbulent week of trading amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Apple and Microsoft each climbed more than 1%, lifting the S&P 500 more than any other companies. The two tech titans are on tap to report their March-quarter results next week, giving investors a glimpse at how the pandemic has affected their global businesses.
All of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes moved up, with information technology jumping 2.1% and materials rallying 1.5%… The index has recovered more than 25% from its March low and expectations are growing that more businesses will be allowed to reopen as coronavirus infections showed signs of peaking…
Amazon rose 0.4% to a record high close ahead of its quarterly report on Thursday. With online shopping booming as people avoid traditional stores, Amazon’s stock market value has ballooned by over $100 billion since Feb. 19, just before coronavirus fears gripped Wall Street.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.11% to end at 23,775.27 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39% to 2,836.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.65% to 8,634.52.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple shares closed up $7.94 (+2.89%) at $282.97, contributing to the market rally. One year ago today, Apple closed at $204.48. So, despite a global pandemic and widespread economic shutdowns, Apple shares are up an amazing $78.49 (+38.4%) over the past year!
Too soon to reopen. There isn’t enough testing. We can’t reopen until we have enough tests to guarantee the safety of all 328 millions otherwise Trump will have even more blood on his hands. Jobs and life savings be damned, the country needs at least another six months – November 4, at the earliest.