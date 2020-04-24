John Legere abruptly resigns from T-Mobile board ‘to pursue other options’

John Legere has formally cut ties with T-Mobile US, resigning from the company he led as CEO for over seven years. After guiding T-Mobile’s turnaround and merger with former rival Sprint, Legere stepped down. Mike Sievert was appointed T-Mobile’s new CEO earlier this month. At that time, Legere had said he would remain on T-Mobile’s board of directors until June 4th.

Chris Welch for The Verge:

But that’s not the case anymore. In an 8K filing with the SEC today, T-Mobile revealed that Legere is leaving the board “effective immediately to pursue other options.”

“Mr. Legere noted that he was not resigning because of any disagreement with management or the board on any matter,” T-Mobile said in its note, which also contained a quote from Legere addressed to the company and its employees:

In his notice to the company, Mr. Legere stated “It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the Board of Directors. And although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile’s #1 fan!”

Whatever Legere has planned next, apparently it couldn’t wait…