Apple releases fourth developer betas of macOS 10.15.5, watchOS 6.2.5, tvOS 13.4.5

Following the release of the fourth betas of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5, Apple has now delivered the fourth betas for macOS 10.15.5, watchOS 6.2.5, and tvOS 13.4.5 to developers.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Release notes for the builds have yet to offer real information about new features arriving in the new versions, except for the first software hooks required for the Exposure Notification API, intended to be used by in-development COVID-19 contact tracing apps on iOS. The hooks specifically do not do anything on their own and require an app to function properly, and it does not appear that they exist in non-iOS products…

Given the proximity to WWDC 2020, it is likely that there won’t be any major introductions outside of coronavirus-related functionality in these releases, effectively making them maintenance releases.