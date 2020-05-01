Apple TV+ inks deal with ‘Desperate Housewives’ veteran Annie Weisman

Annie Weisman, creator, executive producer and showrunner of Apple’s upcoming dramedy series Physical, has signed an overall deal with the company. Under the sizable two-year pact, Weisman will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Physical, starring Rose Byrne, reflects Weisman’s penchant for darkly funny stories about the often surprising inner lives of women. Set in a 1980s Southern California beach community, it follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Weisman hit her stride as a writer-producer on seasons 7 and 8 of ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She also served as co-executive producer on Hulu’s The Path.

MacDailyNews Take: With Annie Weisman, add another quality name to Apple’s growing stable of overall deals! Check out Weisman’s filmography via IMDB here. More about Apple TV+’s Physical series here.