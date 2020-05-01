Are your AirPods or AirPods Pro sounding a bit on the quiet side? If you feel like your AirPods and AirPods Pro should be louder, there are numerous reasons why they might be somewhat muted. Here’s how to make your AirPods and AirPods Pro louder. Always remember, though, that your ears are delicate and it is very easy to damage your hearing, so do not turn your AirPods or AirPods Pro up too loud!

We’re not the only people to have noticed that exposure to loud music has a damaging effect. The European Union has spotted this too, and Apple pays attention to the EU. There is an EU recommended maximum volume for earbuds and your iPhone may be set to observe that. • On your iPhone, go to Settings • Scroll to Music and tap • Choose Volume Limit • See if EU Volume Limit is toggled On Note that before you go into Volume Limit to see whether it’s on or off, the menu here appears to always show that it is Off. So you have to go into the setting to actually see for sure.

MacDailyNews Note: There are many more reasons for muted volume in the full article, so check it out!