Rose Byrne to star in Apple TV+ 1980s dramedy series ‘Physical’

Apple TV+ is nearing a series order for Physical, a dramedy headlined by Rose Byrne in her first regular role on an ongoing series since she starred in FX’s Damages, Deadline is reporting.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Physical is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics…

Tomorrow Studios will produce. The company, which just received a series order from Netflix for One Piece, has six series on the air including Last Man Standing on Fox, Snowpiercer on TNT, Hanna on Amazon and the upcoming Cowboy Bebop and One Piece on Netflix and Physical on Apple.