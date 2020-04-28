Apple adds COVID-19 testing sites to Maps in the US; shares more mobility data

Apple has now added COVID-19 testing sites to its Apple Maps app across the U.S., covering all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The Maps update shows testing locations including hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, general practitioners, pharmacies and more, as well as dedicated COVID-19 testing sites, where tests are available.

U.S. Mobility Trends

Darrell Etherington for TechCrunch:

Apple also updated its new Mobility Trends website, which provides free access to anonymized, aggregated data bout how people are getting around their cities and regions during the COVID-19 crisis. [Apple’s] Mobility Trends site… now includes improved regionalization, like state or province level search, depending on what terms a country uses, and it’s also been better localized, including use of a area’s local name added to search results to ensure that everyone can find what they’re looking for globally. Also, in the U.S., there are now more cities available to review.

MacDailyNews Note: In Apple Maps, COVID-19 is now a prioritized point-of-interest option when you search for locations.

Apple Maps’ COVID‑19 Mobility Trends Reports website is here. Reports are published daily and reflect requests for directions in Apple Maps. Since privacy is one of Apple’s core values, Apple Maps doesn’t associate your data with your Apple ID, and Apple doesn’t keep a history of where you’ve been.