Gene Munster offers comfort for long-term Apple shareholders

Apple will report March quarter (fiscal Q220) results on Thursday, April 30th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, the March and June quarters will be messy for all companies, including Apple, Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster says as he offers Apple shareholders hope longer term.

Gene Munster for Loup Ventures:

While the numbers are noisy, we expect investors will leave the March results with greater comfort that the company will be a return to its growth curve next year based on its cash position and commentary about upcoming products. We believe this will lay the foundation for shares of AAPL to continue to reach new highs in the years to come.

Apple’s products are indispensable in keeping people connected at work and with friends as we shelter at home. Telemedicine, Facetime, streaming, contactless payments, remote health monitoring, and distance learning are all global trends accelerated during this period with Apple’s support today and in the years ahead. Apple entered the pandemic strong, and the company’s products are even more a foundation of our lives compared to last year.

In this historically difficult period, Apple will not be immune. It should be expected that Apple’s Jun-20 quarter will be significantly lower than the Mar-20 in terms of revenue and earnings and viewed as an aberration. For June we’re expecting revenue of $46B, compared to $51B in March.

Sep-20 will likely be a transition quarter as the economy comes back online. Economic growth and vitality should be expected to quicken through the September quarter as the unprecedented fiscal and monetary support globally begins to take. We expect by Mar-21 growth will have returned.