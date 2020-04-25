iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 owners: Time to upgrade to iPhone SE?

If you have an older iPhone, like an iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, or an even earlier iPhone, you may be wondering whether it’s worth the upgrade to Apple’s new iPhone SE (2020).
The new 2020 iPhone SE is identical to the design that Apple used for iPhones released in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, so those upgrading to the SE from the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, or 8 can expect a device that’s the exact same size, weight, shape, and design.
There is one major, notable difference in the design of the iPhone SE compared to older phones – the iPhone SE features a glass front and back with an aluminum band sandwiching the two pieces together, while the iPhone 6s and other similar iPhones (with the exception of the iPhone 8) had an aluminum body… A glass body might sound like a downside when it comes to durability, but it does enable a feature that older iPhones didn’t have – wireless charging.
The iPhone SE, with the same A13 Bionic chip that’s in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, is much, much faster than the chips used in Apple’s older iPhones… The 2020 iPhone SE is, without a doubt, the best value smartphone that Apple has ever released… The iPhone SE is the ideal device for those who are looking for a good deal and for those who like to keep their iPhones for many years because it’s going to keep getting software updates for years to come, thanks to future proofing with the latest A-series chip and perks like WiFi 6.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier this month, “iPhone SE is for people who appreciate value. It’s for people who want a great deal, strong performance for their dollar, access into the world’s ultimate smartphone ecosystem without having to pay upward of $1,000 or more, and who plan to use their iPhone for multiple years while understanding that only iPhones retain strong resale value and receive updates/support for many years.”
4 Comments
I think the rumored compact version of the iPhone 12 will be the long-awaited successor to the SE for pro users. In fact, that will be the version that should be call the “pro” version, since it is the supersize me phones that appeal to the hee haw demographic, while it is the more practical compact phones like the original se that appeal to the professional, Apple-watch-wearing, iPad-pro-using, middle class demographic.
My se is annoyingly long in the tooth; I can buy replacement batteries, but I cannot replace the processor, camera etc.
I think domzerchi is President of the Hee-Haw demographic. All bow down to President Domzerchi, who grabs his cons”tit”uents by the lightning port.
I finally bit the bullet and upgraded my 6s and my wife’s 5s. Snappy with a better camera. I like it.
It’s not about $$ or value. It’s about size. If the new SE would have had a Super Retina screen and dropped the home button, and was in the size of the old SE with a notch, they would have sold a gazillion of them at even $699.
Finally bit the bullet and put the old 5s to rest (almost 7 years!), and opted for an XS instead. Twice the cost, but barely any larger. But the screen on the XS blows the SE 2020 away. And for those of us with older eyes, that’s a necessity. Not to mention no home button. And dual lens camera.
Last year we upgraded my partner’s 5c to an 11pro. We both would have loved to have had a device between the size of the original SE and the 2020 with the Super Retina, no home button, etc., price no option.
But Apple opted to market to the “value” crowd, instead of its pro crowd or long time Apple users. Maybe they’ll come out with a iPhone 12 mini next year. That would be great.