iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 owners: Time to upgrade to iPhone SE?

If you have an older iPhone, like an iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, or an even earlier iPhone, you may be wondering whether it’s worth the upgrade to Apple’s new iPhone SE (2020).

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new 2020 iPhone SE is identical to the design that Apple used for iPhones released in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, so those upgrading to the SE from the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, or 8 can expect a device that’s the exact same size, weight, shape, and design.

There is one major, notable difference in the design of the iPhone SE compared to older phones – the iPhone SE features a glass front and back with an aluminum band sandwiching the two pieces together, while the iPhone 6s and other similar iPhones (with the exception of the iPhone 8) had an aluminum body… A glass body might sound like a downside when it comes to durability, but it does enable a feature that older iPhones didn’t have – wireless charging.

The iPhone SE, with the same A13 Bionic chip that’s in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, is much, much faster than the chips used in Apple’s older iPhones… The 2020 iPhone SE is, without a doubt, the best value smartphone that Apple has ever released… The iPhone SE is the ideal device for those who are looking for a good deal and for those who like to keep their iPhones for many years because it’s going to keep getting software updates for years to come, thanks to future proofing with the latest A-series chip and perks like WiFi 6.