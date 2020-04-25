Apple Pay outage preventing some users from paying Apple Card bill

Apple says that an ongoing Apple Pay outage is preventing some Apple Card users from paying their bill and accessing other features in the Wallet app on iOS. The outage started Saturday at approximately 8:45am EDT.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple writes on its System Status webpage: Some users may not be able to pay their Apple Card bill, lock/unlock their physical card, request a new or replacement physical card, or request a new card number. It’s unclear how widespread this outage is, but Apple’s System Status tool indicates that “some users are affected.”

