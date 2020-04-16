Thank you for contributing to MacDailyNews, more ads removed

At the request of longtime readers who prefer to use ad-blockers, but who would also like to be able support the site’s continued operation, we launched the ability to contribute to MacDailyNews earlier this month.

After the first week, we were happy to removed those ads that were anchored to the bottom of our pages as your contributions have now offset the revenue from those ads.

Now, we’ve been able to remove similar ads on mobile that appeared in a user-controlled sliding drawer. They were removed last night!

Your contributions are working to help us to remove ads. Whenever contributions cover the average revenue of a particular ad space, it will be retired. The ultimate goal would be to end up with no ads, but, realistically, we hope to someday get to just one or two ads per page, which we think ought to be an acceptable outcome for everyone.

Thank you for supporting our independent tech blog. Launched in September 2002, MacDailyNews has published over 70,000 Apple-related articles!

Contributions from individuals like you ensure we can keep covering and analyzing everything related to Apple each and every day.

You can join the team here: Contribute to MacDailyNews.

If you don’t wish to contribute, please consider whitelisting our independent blog in your ad-blockers – that really helps.

Again, thank you to those who’ve contributed and/or whitelisted – we really appreciate it!

