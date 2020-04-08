Apple iPhone’s Face ID doesn’t work with N95 face masks

Apple iPhone’s Face ID facial recognition isn’t made for use with masks, including N95 face masks, which the CDC now recommends we all wear in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. “Face ID is designed to work with your eyes, nose and mouth visible,” an Apple spokeswoman said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.
Joanna Stern for The Wall Street Journal:
Naturally, I saw this as a challenge. I began trying to register my face with the system wearing just about everything—an N95 mask, a bandanna, a homemade mask, a diaper. Nope. Nada. None of it worked. And no, Samsung fans, it didn’t work on the Galaxy S20 either.
Some have figured out elaborate workarounds for using Face ID with masks (as you can see in my video above). Others, especially doctors who have been dealing with this frustration for years, have some useful tips to counter this new inconvenience…
People who have been wearing masks in areas of Asia over the past few months told me that Face ID seems to have learned their “mask face.” Apple’s Face ID system does learn changes to your face over time—say, growing of a beard—so there’s a chance the longer you wear a mask this might work. I haven’t seen a change yet.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s how to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask:
1. Enter your passcode.
2. There is no step 2.
This is so obvious, why did anyone waste their time writing about it..
WARNING!!!
The CDC is NOT recommending that we wear N95 masks!
Those need to be saved for use by first responders, who are facing a life-threatening shortage. Ordinary folks should be practicing social distancing to avoid getting infected. For most of us, a mask does not add much additional safety from that.
CDC IS commending that other folks use lesser masks to avoid passing the virus to others. By definition, you can’t know if you are an asymptomatic carrier without testing, and there are not enough tests even to check all the sick people.
Any mask will block facial recognition. That is why you have a passcode.
FaceID wasn’t worth the price tag even if you aren’t wearing a mask. TouchID still rocks for Apple Pay, for one example.
You use your iPhone for Apple Pay? Ha! You need to get yourself an Apple Watch. It’s the best way to Apple Pay!
A $300 accessory for the phone that no longer fits in your pocket. That is the innovation Apple gives you. New exciting ways to empty your wallet. One more useless gadget to manage. No thanks.
Touch ID used to work for me about 50% of the time. It was seriously frustrating and i generally had to use my passcode to unlock my phone.
Face ID works. Always. For everything.
So stupid. I work in a major hospital. Face ID won’t work with surgical masks either.
I have to pull my mask down below my nose. Having that triangle between eyes and nose exposed seems to work, at least for me.
This Coronavirus has people running out of ideas to find interesting topics.
OK, Face ID doesn’t work with masks, but does Touch ID work with rubber gloves? Probably not. I really don’t understand why Apple is always being pointed out for something that doesn’t work when it’s likely 99% of all smartphones won’t identify the subject if they’re wearing a mask or gloves of any sort. I would say this is a given point and hardly worth pointing out. I suppose the only thing that would work now is a type of bio-metric sensor that reads eye pupils. But maybe that won’t even work when a doctor or nurse is wearing a full-face shield. All a person would have to do is use their PIN code and that should solve the problem.
Wouldn’t you crap yourself if it did?
Stupid article.
NO TIHS SHERLOCK! 🤦♂️
That’s why TouchID must come back for ALL new iPhones in the future
Apple is doomed 🙂
Perfect opportunity for Apple to unleash their face shield on the consumer market as a Face ID-friendly alternative. Simply call it Apple Shield.