Dow surges after Bernie Sanders drops out; Apple among key gainers

Apple rallied 2.1% in today’s stock market, while Microsoft gained 1.2%. FANG stock leader Amazon traded up 0.8%. Tesla turned lower after initial gains on employee pay cuts. The Nasdaq composite hit new session highs in midday trade, gaining 1.8% Wednesday. At around 3pm EDT, the S&P 500 was up 2.1%, while the Dow Jones industrials rose 3.01%.
Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than [680] points Wednesday midday after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. Meanwhile, cumulative U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 400,000. Dow Jones stock leaders Apple and Microsoft advanced, as the new stock market rally continues.
Midday Wednesday, Bernie Sanders announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential election in a conference call with staff.
Within the current stock market rally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down about 12% year to date through Tuesday’s close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 17.7% and 20.6%, respectively, through April 7.
Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple stock moved up 2.2%, as the stock continues to move up the right side of a new base. No proper buy point is clear yet, but the stock’s RS line is near new highs. The RS line measures a stock’s price performance vs. the general market and can be used to gauge leadership potential.
MacDailyNews Take: With Apple trading up $6.11 (+2.36%) today at $265.54, shares are up $68.08 year over year, as it closed on this day in 2019 at $197.51. Not a bad performance for AAPL investors, especially considering, you know, the 2020 black swan market crash precipitated by massive worldwide economic disruption due to a global pandemic.
Of course the stock market would rally once the Democrat Party got rid of their biggest socialist candidate and victory for President Trump is obvious vs. Biden. (Of course, victory was obvious vs. Sanders, too.)
So, it’s going to be:
Biden-Token Woman 2020. Hey, you can’t spell dementia without D-E-M!
Dementia Joe! Senility and stupidly for all!
One thing’s for sure, the Democrat Party is the party of elder abuse:
America needs to have new rules for presidential candidates age limited from 40 to 60. We need young, healthy, sharp intelligent, with good communication skills. Because we all need to look up and follow to his advices, when the country in crisis like now. A senile leader mental capacity who is mildly dementia going back and forth on his words and forget what he said in 5 minutes only confused us more.
AMERICANS NEED YOUNG, HEALTHY SHARP INTELLIGENT PRESIDENT WITH GREAT COMMUNICATION SKILLS.
There were many nominees that fit “your criteria”, but Dems picked Biden due to their incomprehensible level of stupidity. And American thank them for it!
Adios, Bernie! Joe Biden is the perfect candidate for the Democrats in 2020.
Joe Biden is the perfect candidate for the Democrats in 2020 to ensure a Trump victory!!!!
They’ll blame Bernie for Biden losing to Trump, too:
“They’ll blame Bernie for Biden losing to Trump, too:”
The only ones to blame are idiots that voted for Biden, or for any Demonrat for that matter. Thank you for your stupidity and for Trump’s win in 2020!!!
It is more likely that the market is relieved that a moderate candidate will be nominated for the Democratic Party. That eliminates a possible angle that Trump can be re-elected.
Given the way that Trump is digging a bigger hole for himself every time he opens his mouth and comes out with yet another mindless comment, the chances of a Democratic victory is become more certain. The manner that Trump has acted during this crisis it making it ever more clear that the man cares about nothing except himself, his image and potential financial interests. I can’t see how he can recover from this as the electorate, with exception of the die-hard republicans, has clearly seen Trump’s lack of compassion and, let’s face it, ineptitude during this time and will punish both him and Republican congress members severely at the election.
Biden is going to have a field day with all the sound bites that Trump has spewed over the last 2 months. It would be enjoyable to watch had it not resulted in so many deaths that could have been avoided because of Trump’s denial and lack of action when it was so critically needed.
You are delusional.
Approval Ratings of U.S. Leaders’ and Institutions’ Handling of Response to Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence 61% approve
President Donald Trump 60% approve
The news media 55% Disapprove
Source: Gallup, March 25, 2020
Nov 17: 1st coronavirus case in China
Dec 31 China informs WHO of unknown virus causing pneumonia
Jan 14: WHO states the virus in not communicable from person to person
Jan 21: Dr Fauci states the virus is of low threat to the US
Jan 26: CDC states the virus is of low threat to the US
Jan 30 WHO declares the virus a global health emergency
Jan 31: president Trump bans incoming flights from China
Jan 31: Biden & Shumer call Trump a xenophobe for banning flights from China. CNN & MSNBC call the move “racist.”
November 28–Defense Intelligence Agency begins briefing the Department of Defense about the potential for the Wuhan outbreak to become a global pandemic. From that point on, the US Government was aware that the Chinese Government was underplaying the epidemic, and was discounting the misleading information from the PRC and WHO.
January 3–The outbreak and its potential threat was included in the daily White House Security Briefing. Again, the Government was on notice that the threat was far more severe than the Chinese were admitting.
January 29–White House advisor Peter Navarro sends a memo warning that the virus could kill a half-million Americans.
March 10–The President assures us, “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
doggonetoo, your stupidity is staggering. Keep voting for Dementia Joe and stop breeding.
Gotta love the new campaign strategy : attack those other guys by criticizing the exact same characteristics the Orange Chosen One exhibits every day. Pretend not to notice The many obvious failings of #45 which would have been disqualifying items in any prior era.
This is the best the Russian Red team can come up with ?
Go about your daily masturbation rounds looking at that Kenyan’s pictures
Every book on the 1918 Flu Pandemic draws the conclusion that many of the deaths could have been prevented if governments around the world had been honest, giving the bad news along with the bad. Instead, they decided that maintaining public morale was more important than saving lives. In the wake of the millions of deaths, everyone swore “Never Again.” Absolute honesty was to be the gold standard forever.
On February 25, Kayleigh McEnany told Fox Business News, “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” adding: “Isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?”
On March 12, McEnany said 1 million COVID-19 tests had already been distributed in the U.S. A day later, however, the COVID Tracking Project estimated that just 10,000 people had been tested for the virus nationally.
On April 7, Kayleigh McEnany was named Presidential Press Secretary.
As Mark Twain pointed out, “History never repeats but it often rhymes.”
Merica is a one party corporate owned state, with two subsidiaries aka democrats & republicans. Everything else is political theater. Trump & probably Biden will be vying for the leading role in the play for the next four years. With such poor actors its astounding that so many people don’t realize its make-believe.