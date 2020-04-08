5G iPhone timetable may be revealed in Apple’s April 30th earnings report

Apple is scheduled to reveal their second quarter 2020 earnings report on April 30th. The company’s guidance and comments by Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, will reveal just how significant the COVID-19 coronavirus-related damage has been and is expected to be for the company going ahead.

Annie Gaus for TheStreet:

Analysts are adjusting Apple sales targets based on both supply and demand disruptions owing to the pandemic — and in the meantime, there’s growing concern that the company may push off its much-anticipated 5G iPhone release in the hopes of an improved environment in December. “A key topic/discussion point the Street will be laser focused on hearing from Cook is around any clues surrounding Apple’s much anticipated 5G launch timetable,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a note on Wednesday… Apple executives generally don’t discuss upcoming product releases, and that’s been true for the 5G phone as well: On Apple’s last earnings call in January, CEO Tim Cook sidestepped a question about the phone but spoke positively about Apple’s upcoming lineup, saying that 5G deployment was in the “early innings.” Apple’s March quarter report could nonetheless uncover details on the hurdles Apple is facing — and what possibilities for the fall may be.

MacDailyNews Take: We doubt Apple will explicitly discuss unreleased products, but they will probably drop hints between the lines that might help analysts and investors make sense of what to expect going forward.

Apple’s earnings report will be released right after market close at 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020. We’ll have thise results for you as soon as they are released. The company’s conference call to discuss second fiscal quarter results is scheduled a half hour later at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT and we’ll cover that with live notes as usual.