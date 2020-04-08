Apple still plans to hire more than 1,000 summer interns

Major U.S. tech companies, including Apple, are scrambling to work out digital options for this year’s summer intern class, as businesses remain shuttered due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ina Fried for Axios:

Internships serve as key learning opportunities for students, but are also critical for the recruiting and diversity efforts of the Big Tech companies who compete fiercely for college talent. Apple, which told Axios it plans to hire more than 1,000 people for a mix of online and in-person internships and pledged in a statement to “extend to our interns the same precautions and care that we’re extending to all our other personnel as a part of the ongoing COVID-19 response.”

MacDailyNews Take: Let’s face it, a virtual internship cannot take the place of actually being there, as any of our beloved former keg-tapping interns will readily attest. A virtual beer is far less satisfying than an actual beer. Hopefully, we can be back to safely mingling in-person ASAP!