Pixelmator Photo for iPad adds keyboard, trackpad, mouse support and more

The just-released Pixelmator Photo 1.2 for iPad introduces support for editing photos using a Magic Keyboard, trackpad, or mouse, lets you work in Pixelmator Photo and any other app side by side using Split View, adds the incredible ML Match Colors, and includes a whole lot more.

New Features

• Magic Keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support brings an all-new way to edit in Pixelmator Photo.

• Use Pixelmator Photo and any other app side by side with support for Split View.

• Match the look and feel of one photo to another using the incredible, machine learning-powered ML Match Colors.

• Control the intensity of color adjustments and presets using the new intensity slider.

• Quickly apply the adjustments from your most recently edited photos using the automatically generated Recents collection of presets.

• Use the new Copy Adjustments and Paste Adjustments actions to easily copy and paste adjustments between photos.

• Share images directly from the Photos browser without having to open them.

Improvements and Fixes

• When capturing screenshots, you can now tap Full Page to take a screenshot of your entire photo without any interface elements.

• You can now keep certain color adjustments turned on or off by default when opening new photos.

• Locked adjustments will now be collapsed.

• App settings have been moved from the Settings app to the More menu inside Pixelmator Photo itself.

• The Undo and Revert buttons are now icons rather than text, fixing a few localization issues.

• When opening images currently in iCloud, downloads can now be canceled.

• Double-tapping the canvas will now zoom photos to their actual size.

• The position of color adjustment presets will be saved and restored when opening different photos.

• A new Save option lets you save any preset to the Custom collection.

• Deleting or reverting a photo to the original inside Pixelmator Photo will now also delete its linked file.

• When opening photos using the Photos browser, the file name would sometimes be displayed incorrectly. Fixed.

• When previewing images in the Photos browser, an empty black image would appear if a higher resolution preview could not be loaded. Fixed.

• Fixed an issue with the preview of empty images in Photos.

• The wrong image would sometimes briefly appear when swiping between photos in the Photos browser. Fixed.

• When opening or closing albums, the animation of the Back button would sometimes be incorrect. Fixed.

• When new images are added to your Photos library or changes are saved and our Photos browser is updated, certain interface elements could be displayed incorrectly. Fixed.

• Sometimes, multiple color adjustment presets could be selected. Fixed.

• Attempting to open images from the Photo Stream would sometimes cause Pixelmator Photo to quit unexpectedly. Fixed.

• Adjustment names would be truncated when the bold text setting was turned on in Traditional and Simplified Chinese localizations. Fixed.

• In certain cases, opening files from other apps and attempting to save changes would not work. Fixed.

• When opening photos from other apps or restoring the app, it would not be possible to cancel the action. Fixed.

• Sharing photos via AirDrop after batch editing would not work. Fixed.

• Using AirDrop to share multiple PHOTO files would cause Pixelmator Photo to quit unexpectedly. Fixed.

Compatibility

Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPad Pro (12.9‑inch), iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7‑inch), iPad Pro (9.7‑inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (2nd generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5‑inch), iPad Pro (10.5‑inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi‑Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11‑inch), iPad Pro (11‑inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (3rd generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11‑inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11‑inch) (2nd generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (4th generation), and iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (4th generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

More info via Apple’s App Store here.