Apple releases iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1; fixes FaceTime bug

Apple today released iOS 13.4.1 with bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌, including:

• Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

• Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing a Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.

‌iPadOS‌ 13.4.1 fixes the same two bugs and also a third issue that could cause the flashlight not to turn on on the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

MacDailyNews Take: Both updates applied here and no immediate issues have been encountered. Plus, they’re snappy!