No, Apple will not be phasing out their Beats hardware brand

It may come as a surprise to see reports that Apple plans to phase out the successful Beats brand at some future time, but 9to5Mac reports that this is not a strategy that Apple plans to pursue.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

Apple has invested in the Beats hardware division since acquiring the company in 2014. Beats hardware released new products with Apple technology integrated starting in 2016 with Powerbeats3, Beats Solo 3, and BeatsX. Each product shared technology used inside the newly unveiled AirPods.

More recently, Beats has released all-new designs for products that meet different consumer needs than Apple-branded headphones.

Questions remain about the future of new Apple over-ear headphones and an update to Beats Studio3. Beats on-ear headphones include Apple’s W1 chip and were last updated in 2017. One thing is certain however. The Beats brand remains alive and well with continued investment and shared technology from Apple, and there are no plans to mess up a good thing.