Now anyone with an iPhone or iPad can make deepfakes

Now anyone with an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad can create their own deepfakes. The “Impressions” app from Synthesized Media, Inc. creates realistic celebrity face swap videos from your iOS device. Impressions is the first app ever that allows you to make high-quality deepfakes with AI on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. There is no Android app available at this time. (smirk)

Show off your impersonation skills, recreate classic scenes, create new memes, and make celebrity face swaps. Share them with your friends and family via social media.

Features:

• Create videos and swap your face with celebrity faces.

• Videos are created in just 5 minutes.

• High-quality celebrity face swaps.

• Free Videos every week.

• 20+ Celebrities to choose from and more added every Monday.

The makers of the Impressions app promise in their app description to “never share your videos or data with any third party for monetary or other valuable consideration.”

Impressions Premium offers the following auto-renewing subscription: Weekly: $4.99 for unlimited premium videos for users in the United States.

More info via Apple App Store here.

MacDailyNews Take: As we asked last August regarding deepfakes, “What could go wrong? And what happens when deepfakes progress past the point of detection, if they haven’t already?”