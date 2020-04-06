Now anyone with an iPhone or iPad can make deepfakes

Now anyone with an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad can create their own deepfakes. The “Impressions” app from Synthesized Media, Inc. creates realistic celebrity face swap videos from your iOS device. Impressions is the first app ever that allows you to make high-quality deepfakes with AI on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. There is no Android app available at this time. (smirk)
Show off your impersonation skills, recreate classic scenes, create new memes, and make celebrity face swaps. Share them with your friends and family via social media.
Features:
• Create videos and swap your face with celebrity faces.
• Videos are created in just 5 minutes.
• High-quality celebrity face swaps.
• Free Videos every week.
• 20+ Celebrities to choose from and more added every Monday.
The makers of the Impressions app promise in their app description to “never share your videos or data with any third party for monetary or other valuable consideration.”
Impressions Premium offers the following auto-renewing subscription: Weekly: $4.99 for unlimited premium videos for users in the United States.
More info via Apple App Store here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we asked last August regarding deepfakes, “What could go wrong? And what happens when deepfakes progress past the point of detection, if they haven’t already?”
4 Comments
Re: MDN take. While they are mildly interesting, 3 of the 4 examples shown are fairly easy to see are fake with just normal eyesight.
As for really sophisticated images… as I recall, Adobe had developed and demo’ed not long ago software that can detect image fakery.
Adobe would do the world a really big favor if they released that software as an easy-to-use free or inexpensive app that can be used on any phone, tablet, or PC with camera or scanner. It wouldn’t have to show you a sophisticated analysis, just indicate that an image has been altered a little, a lot, or is likely totally fake.
The social benefit would be enormous. Nearly every person would have the means to determine for themselves if someone was attempting to manipulate them with an altered image.
Of course this wouldn’t help with misrepresented images… like, say, a 2018 photo of an empty hospital wing being shown as a March 2020 photo. But that’s a different matter.
Of course, making that Adobe software available just makes it more likely that someone will figure out a way to fool it.
It has sadly reached a point where you won’t be able to believe any image you didn’t see happen in person. Then again, based on the kinds of things I see people post online, we’re already living in a virtual matrix – its just self-induced and people are unwilling to walk away from the reality they choose to believe in.
We have actually reached the point where many people do not believe things that they have seen with their own eyes. When their idol denies having done or said something they personally witnessed, they believe him rather than their lying eyes.
He just can’t help himself from twisting, turning and morphing a tech article into his political unhappiness. Just a little restraint, please. You can do it.
Yes I know, you were talking about something else.