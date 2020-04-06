Video: Go behind the scenes of ‘Amazing Stories’ Apple TV+ series

The Apple TV+ series Amazing Stories asks, “What happens when the ordinary touches the extraordinary?” The creators of Amazing Stories discuss the wonder behind the reimagining of the 1984 classic. Watch Amazing Stories now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_AmazingStories.

From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

The first season of Amazing Stories consists of five episodes:

• Episode 1: The Cellar: While restoring an old Iowa farmhouse, Sam discovers a time portal in the storm cellar that transports him to 1919.

• Episode 2: The Heat: Tuka and Sterling are best friends whose bond transcends the physical world as they follow their dreams after tragedy strikes.

• Episode 3: Dynoman and the Volt: An awkward young boy and his grandfather are transformed by the arrival of a mysterious ring ordered from a comic book 60 years ago.

• Episode 4: Signs of Life When her mother awakes from a six-year coma, teenage Alia struggles to reconnect with this stranger who can’t remember her old life.

• Episode 5: The Rift: Season finale. When a WWII pilot crashes in modern-day Ohio, a young widow and her stepson are swept up in his search for home.

“Amazing Stories” is executive produced by Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, there were behind the scenes issues with this one as there are only 5 episodes for the first season. However, the episodes that did make it to air are interesting, so give the new Amazing Stories a try! Here’s hoping the issues have been rectified and we’ll get more than 5 episodes in Amazing Stories‘ season 2!