Analyst: Apple’s next-gen iPhone SE launch is imminent

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote Monday in a note to clients that Apple could launch its low-cost successor to the iPhone SE in the middle of April. Wedbush based his prediction on supply-chain indications and “various retail websites.”

iPhone SE (2020) is expected to have a similar form factor as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a significantly faster Apple A13 Bionic chip. 3GB of RAM is also expected.

Emily Bary for MaxrketWatch:

The company was expected to debut the phone, which could be called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE2, in March, but the launch appears to have been pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “While launching a mid-cycle budget/entry-level smartphone into the backdrop of a consumer global lockdown and unprecedented pandemic will be head scratcher to some, we note that Apple is viewing this as a low-volume, low-touch release with little fanfare as the phones are already ready to ship,” Ives wrote.

MacDailyNews Take: Last week, 9to5Mac reported that Apple’s new iPhone would simply be called “iPhone SE” along with its release year designation, as in: iPhone SE (2020). We’d expected it to launch as early as last Tuesday, but maybe tomorrow or even a week from tomorrow (Apple likes to release on Tuesdays) will be the charm!