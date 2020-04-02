Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) could launch as soon as tomorrow

New information about Apple’s long-rumored, entry-level iPhone model, including the marketing name — iPhone SE (2020) — product colors, and storage options, is being reported by 9to5Mac, “based on a tip from a highly trusted jreader.”

It’s possible that Apple could be planning to open orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow; the information definitely says that Apple is ready to start accepting orders very soon, according to 9to5Mac.

9to5Mac:

Based on the new information 9to5Mac has learned, Apple will simply call the new entry-level model “iPhone SE” while referencing the new hardware as the 2020 version. Apple originally used the iPhone SE marketing name for the 4-inch model that use the iPhone 5s body with the camera and processor from the iPhone 6s. Color options will include three options: • White

• Black

• PRODUCT (Red) We can also confirm three storage tiers for the new iPhone SE: • 64GB

• 128GB

• 256GB

iPhone SE (2020) is expected to have a similar form factor as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a significantly faster Apple A13 Bionic chip. 3GB of RAM is also expected.

MacDailyNews Take: How much? Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last fall that Apple was planning to price the new iPhone starting at $399.