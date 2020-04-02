Apple’s iPhone SE (2020) could launch as soon as tomorrow

New information about Apple’s long-rumored, entry-level iPhone model, including the marketing name — iPhone SE (2020) — product colors, and storage options, is being reported by 9to5Mac, “based on a tip from a highly trusted jreader.”
It’s possible that Apple could be planning to open orders for the new iPhone as soon as tomorrow; the information definitely says that Apple is ready to start accepting orders very soon, according to 9to5Mac.
Based on the new information 9to5Mac has learned, Apple will simply call the new entry-level model “iPhone SE” while referencing the new hardware as the 2020 version.
Apple originally used the iPhone SE marketing name for the 4-inch model that use the iPhone 5s body with the camera and processor from the iPhone 6s.
Color options will include three options:
• White
• Black
• PRODUCT (Red)
We can also confirm three storage tiers for the new iPhone SE:
• 64GB
• 128GB
• 256GB
iPhone SE (2020) is expected to have a similar form factor as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a significantly faster Apple A13 Bionic chip. 3GB of RAM is also expected.
MacDailyNews Take: How much? Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last fall that Apple was planning to price the new iPhone starting at $399.
The product description sounds a lot more like an iPhone 8 (2020) than any sort of SE. The original SE was about size for most of us, not price.
Agreed, I’d love a iPhone 5S size with the latest hardware