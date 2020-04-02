Oops! Apple references ‘AirTags’ item trackers in new support video

Earlier today, Apple uploaded a video (since deleted) on their Apple Support YouTube channel titled “How to erase your iPhone.” This tutorial explained the process of erasing an iPhone to factory settings from the iPhone itself or through a computer, but it also contained a clear reference to Apple’s as-yet-unreleased “AirTags.”

AirTags are expected to include the Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband support. Rumors say that AirTags item trackers will be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch. Evidence of ‌AirTags‌ has been found in builds of ‌iOS 13‌ since last summer, and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items.

Universal Scientific Industrial, based in Shanghai, will begin supplying the system-in-package (SiP) for Apple’s upcoming ultra wideband “AirTags” in the second to third quarter of 2020, with shipments to reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year, according to a February 2020 research note from uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Appleosophy:

Under “Enable Offline Finding”, Apple mentions “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.” This phrase clearly mentions AirTags and can be seen if the video is paused at 1:42.

MacDailyNews Take: That Apple quickly pulled the video only adds further confirmation of the existence of AirTags.