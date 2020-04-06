Amazon discounts many Apple Watch Series 5 models

Amazon has discounted numerous Apple Watch models with sales up to $50 off.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band is listed at just $379 ($50.00, or 12%, off).

An Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) – Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band is going for only $349 ($50, or 13%, off).

Apple Watch Series 5 debuted the Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display.

New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic, and titanium. Combined with the power of watchOS 6, users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

Updated location features on Apple Watch Series 5 provide customers with greater navigation tools to use throughout the day. The new built-in compass and updated Maps app allow users to see which way they are facing. With Apple Watch Series 5, customers can use the new Compass app to see heading, incline, latitude, longitude and current elevation. Users can even add one of three new Compass complications to their watch face to see direction at a glance.

See all of Amazon’s current Apple Watch discounts here.

