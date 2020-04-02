Intel unveils Comet Lake processors suitable for Apple’s next 16-inch MacBook Pro

Intel today announced the launch of its latest 10th-gen. Core processors for high-end notebooks, potentially including the next 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 45W chips, which are part of the Comet Lake family, are built on Intel’s 14nm++ architecture.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The new H-series chips have the same base clock speeds as the 9th-generation chips in the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Turbo Boost speeds now exceed 5GHz for the first time. For example, the new highest-end Core i9 chip still clocks in at 2.4GHz, but its maximum Turbo Boost frequency has increased from 5.0GHz to 5.3GHz.

MacDailyNews Take: Big whoop. Intel is as stagnant as a sloth in a sauna.

The new 10th-generation processors also support Wi-Fi 6, aka 802.11ax. The newer standard delivers faster speeds, greater network capacity, improved power efficiency, lower latency, and connectivity improvements in areas with several Wi-Fi devices. Wi-Fi 6 devices must support WPA3, a Wi-Fi security protocol with improved cryptographic strength.

MacDailyNews Take: Intel is shooting blanks. Bring on the ARM-based Macs!