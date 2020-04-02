Adapting Apple’s iPad mini to work and play

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad mini features an A12 Bionic processor, the same chip in the iPhone XR and XS, added a Retina laminated screen with True Tone, P3 color support, and the highest pixel density of any iPad. In terms of raw performance, iPad mini is more similar to the 10.5-inch iPad Air than it is different.

John Voorhees for MacStories:

When the mini was introduced, I immediately wondered whether Apple’s smallest tablet could be the perfect complement to its largest iPad Pro: a powerful but tiny device that could work well where the Pro doesn’t. I also figured the mini could be a great ‘downtime’ device for activities like games, reading, chatting with friends, and watching TV, movies, and other video content. The plan was for my new mini to serve almost exclusively as my downtime iPad. What’s happened in practice during the past year is very different than I anticipated originally. My use of the mini has expanded far beyond what I’d expected, despite the compromises that come along with its small size.

