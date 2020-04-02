Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit coming to select 2018 LG TVs

LG says that the company plans to add Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its older 2018 smart TVs by October 2020.

With HomeKit support, LG TV users can easily control power, volume, source, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. AirPlay 2 support will allow users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a support document, LG has indicated that it plans to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its 2018 smart TVs by October 2020, including LCD models with “SK” or “UK” in the name and OLED models with “B8” through “Z8” in the name. LG initially said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models since it could not “guarantee” a “seamless user experience” on older models, resulting in over 20,000 people petitioning the company to reconsider.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, owners of older LG TVs! LG’s support document with all of the supported models is here. LG Notes that, as per Apple’s policy, both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit applications will not be supported on LG Smart TV in the following countries: China, Iran, Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela.