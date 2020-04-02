Apple, Laurene Powell Jobs, Leonardo DiCaprio donate $12 million to launch America’s Food Fund

Apple, Laurene Powell Jobs, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Ford Foundation have come together to raise $12 million for the launch of America’s Food Fund, which will support Americans facing food shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by social fundraising platform GoFundMe, the proceeds from America’s Food Fund will go to both the World Central Kitchen and to Feeding America, whose goals are to feed children who rely on school lunch programs, low-income families, the elderly, and those unemployed due to COVID-19.

Apple TV+’s Oprah Winfrey this morning also kicked in $1 million to America’s Food Fund:

I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020

.@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @LeoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. pic.twitter.com/O5hl9J8FDi — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020

Earlier this week, Winfrey sat down with Chef José Andrés and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, to discuss the Fund for “Oprah Talks COVID-19” on Apple TV+. “In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support,” said DiCaprio. “We are in the midst of a national emergency, and it is vital we prioritize the most urgent needs, said Laurene Powell Jobs. “With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure Americans aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency. America’s Food Fund supports excellent programs that are prepared to aid in the crisis now.” “No one can be well if they’re not well-fed, and we can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials that they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “World Central Kitchen and Feeding America do heroic work, and if there is any lesson in this time that we must spend apart, it’s that we are stronger and more resilient when we support one another.”

MacDailyNews Note: Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America said in a statement, “On behalf of Feeding America, I would like to thank Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Tim Cook for their generosity and support, which will help our network of food banks provide food and other resources to communities impacted by this crisis.”

For more info and to donate to America’s Food Fund, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/americasfoodfund