Time for Apple to change strategy, lower prices to grab market share

Obviously, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will really hurt consumer spending this year. Apple’s management teams should look at opportunities to lower prices in order to increase market share in segments in which the company competes as large enough sales volume can overcome potential margin issues, Bill Maurer writes for Seeking Alpha.
Consumers around the globe are likely to tighten their purse strings even after the coronavirus panic subsidies, so this obviously isn’t going as bright of a year as we hoped for with Apple. The analyst notion of sales delayed versus being lost is evaporating, with estimates starting to decline meaningfully for the back half of this year. Perhaps, this unfortunate situation provides an opportunity, however, assuming management is willing to make a change regarding its product strategy.
Today, I am wondering if this year is the time for Apple management to think a little differently. If we assume a new entry-level iPad comes later this year, along with some other devices, why not keep around an extra older generation? The next entry-level iPad will likely have a better chipset and cameras, so why not keep the 7th generation around? Here, you would just cut the price like we normally see Apple do, to perhaps $229, so consumers not wanting the absolute newest tech but a lower price point can take advantage.
I’m not here today saying that Apple should do what many were calling for a few years ago, and that is launch “cheap” products, which would be like a $99 iPad or a $199 phone. What I am saying today is that it might be wise to keep an older generation around a little longer, providing more affordable options for those who want to buy. These older models also won’t be as expensive to manufacture, which helps at lower selling prices.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, if Apple were to do this, margins would take a slight hit, but Apple Services would have an even larger pool of potential customers to subscribe to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, etc. Not only might it be time to keep older models around a bit longer in a recessionary economy, but it’s also a great time to launch “Apple Prime” to make subscribing to multiple Apple services more palatable.
This would be a good way to attract the anti-trust folks of the justice department.
Gregory, how do you figure that? Apple can increase its market share by quite a bit without approaching a monopoly. There will always be cheaper devices and customers that prefer Android.
“a recessionary economy”
Hilarious. We’re in the beginnings of a depression, and MDN only thinks it is a recession?
We’re not living in 1929 joker, allow people back to work and the economy skyrockets again. Supply masks, gloves and new safety protocols until there is a widespread treatment/vaccine available.
What would be nice is a “spec bump”- give us a 1TB SSD for the price of a HDD in an imac. Give us 256gb instead of 64gb on a iPhone pro.
“You get what you pay for” is a fine maxim and Apple has done well to confirm long-term ROI…even with premium pricing. Imo, Apple could do better with this maxim in respect to memory/storage.
The high prices either cause an exasperated sigh and, or going elsewhere to bring to needed levels with 3rd party additions. Why the continued tone-deafness in this realm and what’s the actual advantage?
For the customer, this has been nothing but a cringe-worthy moment when buying an Apple machine. I get the need for profit and healthy margins, but when it’s an overriding notion in the customer’s mind, “I’m getting taken,” hasn’t the decades-long line been crossed long enough?
I’d emphatically say, “yes.” On the same table for discussion, I’d throw iCloud storage and ATV (device). In comparison to competitors, they’re both cringe-worthy too. Lowering prices in these low unit & profit sectors would allow margins to be relatively undisturbed.
The ecosystem is healthy and well designed. Make the entry more welcoming.
ARM based notebooks. iCloud for apps and storage.
Apple should give everybody a free year of news + and it wouldn’t hurt them but help people trying to get information.
The best example of Apple completely dominating the market in both share and profit was with the iPod. After coming out with the iPod mini (and a windoze version of iTunes), Apple’s market share took off and then they effectively killed the competition with the nano and finally shuffle.
Apple started off at the high end and progressively introduced new products with lower price points. When the shuffle came out, the competition was beaten at all price levels.
Apple were successful because they came out with products that could be priced lower and still maintain margin. Simply dropping prices wins you nothing. Remember Compaq or even Dell. Both played the share game by dropping margins and look where it got them. Dell survived by going private and Compaq got bought out by HP for a bargain.
My point is that Apple can drive out competitors in the PC market but should only do so whilst maintaining margins. The expectation is that ARM-based PCs will give them an edge over Intel-based competition. Maybe and they could potentially gain share in the mid range market.