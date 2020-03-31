Xiaomi claims China smartphone sales already close to full recovery

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is seeing signs of a sales recovery in China, it said on Tuesday, as the country claims it is returning to normal after being the epicenter of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak which has quickly grown into a global pandemic that has severed the flow of goods and people, stalled economies, and is in the process of delivering a global recession. Economic contagion is now spreading at least as fast as the disease itself.
“The (Chinese) market has entered a full recovery stage, and… has already recovered to 80 to 90% of the normal level,” [Xiaomi] Chief Financial Officer Shou Zi Chew said on an earnings call. He said sales in China fell in the first quarter due to the economic impact of the virus, but did not say by how much.
Chew said he expected demand for smartphones to be resilient globally even though the virus was spreading to other countries. The company will take a hit in global sales during March and April, he said, but expects to see signs of recovery in May. “If we take reference from China’s experience, I think smartphone demand is resilient,” said Chew. “I think it will rebound quickly.”
The coronavirus, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 37,000 globally and forced countries to lock down borders and curb movement. Businesses have been hurt by supply disruptions and factory shutdowns.
Apple warned last month it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance as the ramp-up of Chinese factories that produce iPhones was slower than expected after weeks of closures.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll believe China smartphone sales are in recovery when we hear it from a reputable company located in a reputable country.
Uhh… absolutely! Phone sales back on track. No new Wuhan virus cases. Move along. Nothing to see here (except the riots in Wuhan and the daily truckloads of thousands of urns being delivered to Hubai’s seven mortuaries that just reopened days ago. Got to get the… cough cough… 3,309 victims back to their families in before Tomb Sweeping Day next week). I hope Xiaome’s math is better than the CCP’s math. Oh, I almost forgot… Xiaome and the CCP are essentially the same.
The iPads, Macs etc Apple launched days ago were made by Zombie Chinese workers?
Tim Cook said on Mar 13 that Apple stores are reopened in China (while closed elsewhere) is also lying?
All those other reports from foreign companies that their factories are opening up in China are also lying?
Racist ‘Wuhan Virus’ xenophobes are going to kills us all, if not physically than economically. As the xenophobic attitude made the USA ignore other Asian countries (as according to them they are filled by stupid, slant eyed dirty people). Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore (yeah also filled with Chinese) and South Korea have it contained.
Taiwan 5 deaths , Hong Kong 4, Singapore 3
South Korea 162.
They are lying too? They are democratic, have foreign reporters etc.
Schools open in Singapore , restaurants open in Taiwan.
ALL THESE COUNTRIES HAD THE SAME DATA AS USA.
Yet racist idiots in USA excuse USA’s unpreparedness as ‘China lying’.
How do you explain why these countries, HK, Singapore, Korea managed it but USA administration can’t. They all had the SAME info. Korea had the first case the same day in January as USA had it’s first case.
Weeks ago in February I posted data from China and these countries warning about virus.
I showed data with linked videos about their techniques . Need for tests, contact tracing, social distancing, need for vast amounts of medical gear like ventilators etc.
People here in MDN laughed. Made ‘horse noises’ on my posts, wrote ‘Wuhan Virus’ in all caps and exclamation marks. “In only affects dirty people who eat dirty things, they are medieval, we don’t have anything to worry about in the West” they said. They said don’t listen to WHO as it’s run by a “Black Ethiopian”. They echoed some popular news channels (those that kept calling it Wuhan Virus)
Racist xenophobic attitudes help create the conditions that made the USA admin to REFUSE to LEARN from China, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong etc.
Australia near these countries learnt and have flattened the curve with 19 deaths.
At that time in FEBRUARY I said “THIS XENOPHOBIC ATTITUDE IS GOING TO KILL YOU”.
That was when USA had a handful of deaths, it’s over 3000 now.
Trump and Fauci now even talking about 100k deaths. (If they didn’t apply ‘China’ methods which they are implementing now, which people laughed at two months ago, it would 2 million they said)
And even if you survive, and even if they find a miracle cure, the economy is whacked and you have a 2 Trillion Taxpayer hole (yep , taxpayers going to pay it back)
But astoshingly the xenophobes are still at it.
for the people who think Tim Cook is an ass for building in China, and he’s lying that factories are open (people who are ignoring the new China made Macs, iPads, headphones staring them in the face) then look at the PC side:
CNBC today:
“Coronavirus COVID-19 has kept us indoors and, as a result, there’s been a surge in sales of computer accessories like keyboards, mice, monitors and laptops,
The surge in PC peripheral sales are a bright spot for companies such as Dell, Samsung, HP, Lenovo and TPV, while the rise in laptop sales suggests the downturn might not be as bad as feared for the PC industry, including giants such as Microsoft and Intel, which have surged more than 18% and 25% respectively from lows in mid-March”
Guess where they are building the stuff? Churning them out. China, Korea, Taiwan….
CNBC lying, all these companies lying (just like they say Xiaomi is lying)
Zombie workers again ? All crawling out from their ‘urns’?
Deaths in USA today, ONE DAY : 770
more deaths than Hong Kong, Korea, Australia, Singapore , Taiwan , who are near the original epicentre , COMBINED several times over.
deaths because xenophobia cause people not to listen and learn when there was time
And today all the down votes, still at it.
you xenophobes help cause those deaths.
yeah, go shout Wuhan Virus some more , because you idiots made a whole bunch of ‘Wuhans’ in USA. (Yeah that’s what other countries are referring to USA now).
Of the demand, Chewy says; “I think it will rebound quickly.” Well, from what I understand from reports, “I don’t.”
The biggest consumer in the the f’g World, isn’t quite ready to return to vibrant consumin.’ We’re working out a little ill-health over here…trying to keep the beast out of the house. Meanwhile, we’re trying to get checks to people so they can do some other, more important things, like pay rent and eat.
I am so familiar with communist lies after lies. Don’t believe one bit anything coming out of their mouths. Absolutely not.👎don’t believe what communist says, but look 👀 at what they do”.
I agree with your post. But, be prepared to be called a racist.
Criticizing “cultural” tendencies is hardly criticizing a/the “race.” Because of our out-of-balance multicultural paradigm, it’s quite American to conflate and confuse the two. There is such a thing as a messed up culture, while the people/race is fine.
The leadership of China is totalitarian by definition. By definition totalitarians have a reputation of being loose with the truth…as the State must advance at all costs. In China’s case, they have a centralized govt that’s trying to incorporate capitalism. Can you imagine a capitalist business, or businessman saying, “things are tough…we’re looking at another 6-12 months before recovery?
Ahh no…that dude would have another job in the far west of the country in the “townhouses” where a lot of the “insubordinate” live…meaning Uyghurs (insubordinate per the in-humane State’s dictates).
The Chinese leadership want to return to domination, like during the Ming period…at all costs, whatever it takes…except if it requires 100% honesty.
Only by CNN & MSNBC