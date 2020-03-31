Publix supermarkets finally get Apple Pay

Finally! Apple Pay, which launched over five years ago on October 20, 2014 is today arriving at Publix supermarkets in the Southeastern United States, with locations in Florida (809), Georgia (188), Alabama (77), South Carolina (63), Tennessee (46), North Carolina (46), and Virginia (15).

As of January 2019, Publix employed approximately 193,000 people at 1,239 retail locations, cooking schools, corporate offices, nine grocery distribution centers, and eleven manufacturing facilities. Publix, is an employee-owned and headquartered in Lakeland, Florida.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

A post on Reddit by user Gabriel2790 shows a picture of an internal document. “Contactless payments are coming to our store! What does that mean,” asks the document. “The most commonly known forms of contactless payment are Apple Pay and Android Pay.” The document goes on to explain how customers will be able to use mobile phones, smartwatches, and contactless credit and debit cards, as well as what cashiers can expect from the transaction. At the bottom of the document, it shows that the store in question will receive the ability to accept contactless payments on March 31, 2020.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally, contactless Apple Pay payments have arrived at Publix amid (perhaps due to) the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of the reason, Publix shoppers, rejoice!