What’s in store for Apple Watch Series 6, expected later this year? Beyond new colors, possibly new case materials, new band options and colors, too.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to look similar to the Apple Watch Series 5.

One of the tentpole features of this year’s Apple Watch update is expected to be blood oxygen level detection. Code found within iOS 14 by 9to5Mac has indicated that Apple Watch will add it this year… If Apple Watch detects a blood oxygen level below a certain threshold, it will trigger a notification for the user.

Sleep tracking has been at the top of many Apple Watch wish lists for years, and it appears that 2020 will finally be the year that brings the feature to users… The biggest question is how Apple will tackle the battery life issue for Apple Watch sleep tracking. According to 9to5Mac sources, Apple has developed a feature that will remind users to charge their Watch beforehand so they can get through the night.