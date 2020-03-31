What’s in store for Apple Watch Series 6, expected later this year? Beyond new colors, possibly new case materials, new band options and colors, too.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to look similar to the Apple Watch Series 5.
One of the tentpole features of this year’s Apple Watch update is expected to be blood oxygen level detection. Code found within iOS 14 by 9to5Mac has indicated that Apple Watch will add it this year… If Apple Watch detects a blood oxygen level below a certain threshold, it will trigger a notification for the user.
Sleep tracking has been at the top of many Apple Watch wish lists for years, and it appears that 2020 will finally be the year that brings the feature to users… The biggest question is how Apple will tackle the battery life issue for Apple Watch sleep tracking. According to 9to5Mac sources, Apple has developed a feature that will remind users to charge their Watch beforehand so they can get through the night.
MacDailyNews Take: While not as radical a change as Series 5, Apple Watch Series 6 tentpole features like sleep tracking and blood oxygen level detection – and, possibly, Touch ID — alongside new colors, case materials, etc. will allow Apple Watch to continue to dominate not only smartwatch sales, but watch sales in general!
I’d upgrade my Series 4 on release day if both of those came to pass.
Still waiting for a round dial – that is still the most popular watch design
Oxygen levels are a huge benefit for people with breathing problems. Think asthmatics. It would be one of those tests that would justify health insurance support. If Apple integrated automatic family/provider notifications then the demand will increase out of sight. Between oxygen and blood sugars (for diabetes) Apple has the potential to open up a new health field.
Personally, I’d rather have blood pressure. That’s something that’s possible with the current sensors. I have a heart problem , and my watch saved my life in May 2018. So for me pressure is much more important, and I believe that’s true for most people with heart problems, at least, according to my cardiologist.
I’m not saying they shouldn’t do this too. If this was easier to get going then that’s fine, but I hope they aren’t putting it ahead of pressure deliberately.
Apple needs to add a thermometer. That would be more valuable than an oxygen sensor.