iFixit teardown: Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro and LiDAR Scanner (with video)

iFixit is in lock down due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but that’s not going to stop them from tearing down Apple’s brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020), including the all-new LiDAR Scanner.

iPad Pro’s breakthrough LiDAR Scanner enables capabilities never before possible on any mobile device. The LiDAR Scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. New depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic for a more detailed understanding of a scene. The tight integration of these elements enables a whole new class of AR experiences on iPad Pro.

Every existing ARKit app automatically gets instant AR placement, improved motion capture and people occlusion. Using the latest update to ARKit with a new Scene Geometry API, developers can harness the power of the new LiDAR Scanner to unleash scenarios never before possible.

With a new A12Z Bionic chip that’s faster and more powerful than most Windows PC craptops, and a new camera system that includes Apple’s new LiDAR Scanner, there’s plenty of new tech for Fixit to investigate.

Fixit says, “iPads have always been a pain to take apart, but with so much time on our hands, what else are we going to do?”

0:47 – Opening

1:29 – Removing the Cameras and LiDAR Sensor

1:43 – Infrared Footage of LiDAR Scanner in Action

2:23 – Removing Front Facing True Depth Camera System

2:39 – Modular USB-C Port

2:59 – Logic Board Removal

3:16 – Battery Removal

MacDailyNews Take: With the new LiDAR Scanner, Apple’s new 2020 iPad Pro marks the dawn of a new era for augmented reality!