Coronavirus model shows vast majority of infected suffer little or no illness

A new epidemiological COVID-19 coronavirus model from Oxford’s Evolutionary Ecology of Infectious Disease group suggests the vast majority of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 suffer little or no illness.
Clive Cookson for Financial Times:
The new coronavirus may already have infected far more people in the UK than scientists had previously estimated — perhaps as much as half the population — according to modelling by researchers at the University of Oxford.
If the results are confirmed, they imply that fewer than one in a thousand of those infected with COVID-19 become ill enough to need hospital treatment, said Sunetra Gupta, professor of theoretical epidemiology, who led the study. The vast majority develop very mild symptoms or none at all.
“We need immediately to begin large-scale serological surveys — antibody testing — to assess what stage of the epidemic we are in now,” she said… The Oxford results would mean the country had already acquired substantial herd immunity through the unrecognised spread of Covid-19 over more than two months. If the findings are confirmed by testing, then the current restrictions could be removed much sooner than ministers have indicated.
This one of the reasons it is so dangerous. Most are infected by those who do know that they themselves are infected. Here is something to ponder. If 20% of the US population were to be infected, at current rates, over 100,000 people age 20 – 40 would die.
If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a Merry Christmas. — Don Meredith
A study in Science last week estimated that 86% of all SARS-CoV2 infections were undocumented in the early stages of China’s epidemic, before the travel restrictions that the government imposed on January 23.
In other words, the actual number of infections was roughly 6X as high as the official number. If that holds true at this point in the United States, where about 45,000 cases have been confirmed so far, the actual number of infections right now would be nearly 270,000. The actual case fatality rate for COVID-19 would be 0.2 percent prior to ever-advancing therapies, full supplies of medical equipment, and the eventual vaccine.
That doesn’t change the fact the fatality rate amongst confirmed cases in the USA is around 1.2%
Are you suggesting that those who haven’t been officially reported will die at a lower rate? What’s your evidence?
No, the CFR not actually 1.2%. It’s much closer to 0.2% as the study to which I linked indicates clearly.
With the U.S population of around 330 million, if every single person were to be infected, and we made no further effort whatsoever on discovering effective therapies, supplying ventilators, or developing a vaccine (none of which are going to happen), then 660K would die in the U.S.
Again, that’s not going to happen as the country (and much of the world) is laser-focused on discovering effective therapies, supplying ventilators, and developing a vaccine.
With herd immunity not everyone will be infected (not even close to 330 million) and with effective therapies and increased availability of ventilators, the first year deaths from COVID-19 would be less than 100K.
Annual number of deaths for the leading causes of death in the U.S. (CDC, 2017 data):
Heart disease: 647,457
Cancer: 599,108
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 169,936
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 160,201
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 146,383
Alzheimer’s disease: 121,404
Diabetes: 83,564
Influenza and Pneumonia: 55,672
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 50,633
Intentional self-harm (suicide): 47,173
I’ve studied this and the data rather extensively. I’m simply offering some perspective for those who may be confused by the bulk of the (laughable, unprofessional) mainstream media coverage we’ve seen to date.
I would hope so! South Korea = pop. 51.3M USA = pop. 331M
In any case, the real point is that the South Korean government got on the front foot and tested heavily and early and didn’t try to pretend it was either a mild disease or a political stunt. The number of new cases per day there peaked on the 29th Feb.