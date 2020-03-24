Vice President Pence: Apple donates 9 million N95 protective masks

During The White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said that Apple has pledged to donate 9 million N95 respirator masks to healthcare facilities across the U.S. as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time Apple went to their store houses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile,” Pence said.

N95 mask are named thusly: “N” for Not resistant to oil. Used when oil particulates are not present. And “95” for the Minimum Efficiency Level of 95%. More info here.

Rachel Sandler for Forbes:

Apple is one of several California tech companies to give away N95 masks. In addition to Facebook, Salesforce, Tesla and IBM have also announced mask donations. Facebook has also said it is donating its stockpile of 720,000 masks purchased during the California wildfires last year, which degraded the air quality in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

