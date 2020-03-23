2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told USA Today Sports today that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are going to be postponed, likely to 2021, with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks.

Christine Brennan for USA Today:

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Pound, a Canadian who has been one of the most influential members of the IOC for decades, said he believes the IOC will announce its next steps soon.

The Olympics would be the latest – and, by far, most significant – sporting event to be impacted by the coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December. Also known as COVID-19, the virus rapidly spread throughout China and across the world in subsequent months, infecting hundreds of thousands of people and causing substantial disruptions to daily life in numerous countries.