Apple Watch excluded from U.S. tariffs on China imports

According to a letter dated Friday from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to Apple, the company’s request for its popular Apple Watch to be excluded from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports was approved by the USTR.

Jenny Leonard for Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump imposed a 15% tariff on a list of goods in September that included the Apple Watch. He cut in half those tariffs as part of an initial trade deal with Beijing that went into effect Feb. 15.

MacDailyNews Note: Back in September, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative granted Apple exemptions on its Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and various internal components. The exclusions cover a time period from September 2018 to August 2020, and the U.S. will refund tariffs already paid.

At the time, the U.S. tariff exclusions did not apply to other Apple items including Apple Watch, iPhones, or AirPods. Five other Apple exemption requests, including power and data cables and a circuit board, were still under review at that time, according to the USTR.