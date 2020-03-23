As we work together to socially distance, Apple’s Group FaceTime can help bring people together. Here’s how to use Group FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

To use Group FaceTime video calls, you need iOS 12.1.4 or later or iPadOS on one of these devices: iPhone 6s or later, iPad Pro or later, iPad Air 2 or later, iPad mini 4 or later, iPad (5th generation) or later, or iPod touch (7th generation). Earlier models of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch that support iOS 12.1.4 can join Group FaceTime calls as audio participants. Note: FaceTime isn’t available in all countries or regions.

Make a call from the FaceTime app



1. Go to Settings > FaceTime, and make sure that FaceTime is on.



2. Open FaceTime and tap the plus button in the top-right corner.



3. Enter the name of your contacts, phone numbers, or emails.



4. To start your FaceTime call, tap Audio or Video.







Make a call from the Messages app



In a group conversation in Messages, you can start Group FaceTime right from the group conversation. Follow these steps:



1. Open Messages and start a group conversation. Or go to an existing group conversation.



2. Tap the contacts at the top of the group conversation.



3. Tap FaceTime, then start your call.







Add a person to a Group FaceTime call



1. From the call, tap add icon.



2. Tap Add Person.



3. Enter the contact’s name, phone number, or email.



4. Tap Add Person to FaceTime.

You can also add camera effects to your calls: If you have an iPhone X or later, or an iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), you can use Animoji and Memoji in your FaceTime calls. On devices without Face ID, you can use other camera effects, like filters, text, and shapes in your Group FaceTime calls. Just tap the “Effects” button (star icon) during a FaceTime call.