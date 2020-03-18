Apple debuts two new ads that show off new iPad Pro capabilities

Apple has debuted two new ads that show off the capabilities offered by the new iPad Pro models that the company unveiled today.

Now with the A12Z Bionic chip, iPad Pro is faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The new iPad Pro adds an Ultra Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps. The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality (AR).

Apple via YouTube:

The world’s most advanced mobile display. So fast most PC laptops can’t catch up. Pro cameras and LiDAR Scanner for game-changing AR experiences. And you can use it with touch, Apple Pencil, a keyboard, and now a trackpad.

Apple via YouTube:

Your next computer is not a computer. Introducing the new iPad Pro. Use it with the all-new Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad (coming in May), or with Apple Pencil, or just touch the Liquid Retina display with your finger. Take photos with the Wide and Ultra Wide pro cameras. And experience augmented reality with the new LiDAR Scanner.

MacDailyNews Take: Both of these ads are solid and do a good job of showing off the new iPad Pro capabilities. Which one do you think is more effective, “Your next computer is not a computer” or “How to correctly use a computer?”

