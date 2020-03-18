Apple upgrades Mac mini with double the storage capacity

Apple today upgraded the company’s diminutive but powerful Mac mini.

Whether they are using it as a desktop computer, a music and movie storage hub for the family, or as a code compile server for Xcode, customers love Mac mini.

The standard configurations of Mac mini now come with double the storage capacity with all-flash PCIe-based storage.

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

Mac mini now includes all-flash PCIe-based storage, with up to four times the read speeds of previous flash options. So you can load giant files and launch apps faster than ever — and with the available 2TB SSD, you’ll have twice the space for all of them.

The $799 configuration now comes standard with 256GB, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage, and every Mac mini is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

MacDailyNews Take: Mac mini gets even better – for the same price!