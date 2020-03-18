US-Canada border closed to ‘non-essential’ traffic

The US-Canada border will temporarily close to “non-essential traffic” due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. The US-Canada border is the world’s longest between two countries. Trudeau on Monday closed Canada’s border to non-citizens, with U.S. citizens exempt from the ban.

Dan Manga reports for CNBC:

The closing will affect tourism, but not trade, or workers involved in so-called essential work.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. “Trade will not be affected.”

We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, at a press conference in Ottawa, said “I just spoke to President Trump again this morning, and we have agreed that both Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border.”