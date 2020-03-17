Bing.com launches an interactive COVID-19 tracking map

4 Comments

Microsoft’s Bing.com is working to help keep people up-to-date on the spread of COVID-19 with a new interactive COVID-19 tracking map.

Bing's interactive COVID-19 tracking map
Bing’s interactive coronavirus tracking map

The constantly-updated map reports the amount of confirmed cases per country, including currently active, recovered, and fatal cases. Information on U.S. cases is broken down state-by-state.

Data provided by the map is being pulled from the following sources:

• US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
• European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)
• World Health Organization (WHO)
• Wikipedia

Bing.com’s new interactive COVID-19 tracking map is located here:
https://www.bing.com/covid

MacDailyNews Note: Bing’s map is useful not only for tracking, but for keeping abreast of breaking news. Another useful coronavirus tracking map is via Johns Hopkins University here: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.

More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here.

4 Comments

  4. Doesn’t include presumptive cases, only active ones. In Maine, it shows 3 active cases, that’s it. But, we’re up to 23 confirmed positives and 9 presumptive positives, so 32 in total. 3 was two days ago on Sunday.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , ,