Bing.com launches an interactive COVID-19 tracking map

Microsoft’s Bing.com is working to help keep people up-to-date on the spread of COVID-19 with a new interactive COVID-19 tracking map.

The constantly-updated map reports the amount of confirmed cases per country, including currently active, recovered, and fatal cases. Information on U.S. cases is broken down state-by-state.

Data provided by the map is being pulled from the following sources:

• US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

• European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

• World Health Organization (WHO)

• Wikipedia

Bing.com’s new interactive COVID-19 tracking map is located here:

https://www.bing.com/covid

MacDailyNews Note: Bing’s map is useful not only for tracking, but for keeping abreast of breaking news. Another useful coronavirus tracking map is via Johns Hopkins University here: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.

More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here.