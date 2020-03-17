Bing.com launches an interactive COVID-19 tracking map

Microsoft’s Bing.com is working to help keep people up-to-date on the spread of COVID-19 with a new interactive COVID-19 tracking map.
The constantly-updated map reports the amount of confirmed cases per country, including currently active, recovered, and fatal cases. Information on U.S. cases is broken down state-by-state.
Data provided by the map is being pulled from the following sources:
• US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
• European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)
• World Health Organization (WHO)
• Wikipedia
Bing.com’s new interactive COVID-19 tracking map is located here:
https://www.bing.com/covid
MacDailyNews Note: Bing’s map is useful not only for tracking, but for keeping abreast of breaking news. Another useful coronavirus tracking map is via Johns Hopkins University here: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.
More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here.
Please Read: Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” – Washington Post https://t.co/Ahl8qsY1SG
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) March 16, 2020
4 Comments
In typical Microsoft fashion their servers must be inundated…nothing but a blank page. The Johns Hopkins works great. Tks
If Microsoft can provide such maps, how come Google and Apple maps not providing similar service and information !!!!!
The Microsoft link worked great for me!
Doesn’t include presumptive cases, only active ones. In Maine, it shows 3 active cases, that’s it. But, we’re up to 23 confirmed positives and 9 presumptive positives, so 32 in total. 3 was two days ago on Sunday.