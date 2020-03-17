U.S. Apple Retail Stores closed ‘until further notice’

Last Friday, Apple announced that it was closing all stores outside of China until March 27 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, but the latest news is that Apple’s retail stores are closed ‘until further notice,’ according to a notice posted on Apple.com on Tuesday.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

On Monday, the Trump administration urged Americans not to gather in groups of more than 10 people amid increasing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Last Friday, Apple announced that it was closing all stores outside of China until March 27 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. It’s now no longer clear when Apple’s stores will re-open. “Our retail stores are closed until further notice. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers,” adding that people who want to buy Apple products or get repairs could do it online or over the phone.

MacDailyNews Take: Hunker down as best you can and, as Apple has smartly decided to do by having U.S. Apple Retail Stores stay closed ‘until further notice,’ we’ll all be able to adjust as more data becomes available with no fixed dates necessary for now.

More info on the Prevention & Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via the U.S. CDC is here.