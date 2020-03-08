NYC retailers run out of iPhone 11 supply due to COVID-19

Many New York City-area retailers have either run out of stock or are running low on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max supply as carriers stockpile them at nearby warehouses, Th eNew York Post reports, citing store employees — thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Nicolas Vega for The New York Post:

Employees at numerous retail locations around Manhattan contacted by The Post uniformly told the same story of low stock and infrequent shipments, with little guidance as to when things might get back to normal. “We don’t have an ETA on any of the shipments,” a Verizon employee of an Upper East Side store said. “It’s a Verizon-wide issue.” The popular iPhone 11 Pro has been out of stock for “at least a couple of weeks,” a worker at an Upper East Side AT&T store explained, adding that there’s no telling when the store’s next shipment will be. “We got a shipment and it didn’t have any iPhones in it – just flip phones and Samsungs,” said a Verizon store employee on the Upper West Side.

MacDailyNews Take: What a sad, sad shipment!

An AT&T employee downtown said store inventory has been low “because of the whole thing that’s been going on lately,” referencing the coronavirus, which put a halt to Apple’s Chinese factories for an extended period last month. The employee explained that iPhone inventory is low because the phones are being kept at warehouses instead of at stores — a tactic that carriers might be using to control the supply chain in case of a shortage.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone hoarding! As China ramps iPhone production back up, this iPhone 11 supply issue should dissipate – hopefully as soon as possible!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]