Apple launches iPad Air (3rd gen.) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may encounter a permanent blank screen issue. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.

Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.

Note: No other iPad models are part of this program.

Service Process

Choose one of the service options below to have your iPad Air serviced. Your iPad Air will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

• Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

• Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

• Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

If you can, backup your iPad to iCloud or your computer before service. Learn more about preparing your iPad for service.

Note: If your iPad Air has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

