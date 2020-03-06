SXSW canceled over coronavirus, Austin mayor declares ‘local disaster’

Austin, Texas mayor Steve Adler has just declared “a local disaster” and “effectively” canceled South By Southwest (SXSW) amid the COVID-19coronavirus outbreak.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster and “together with that I have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year.”

The festival was to have been held March 13-22. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin.

The move comes after dozens of companies, including Apple, Amazon, TikTok, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, and others have pulled out of the festival as the viral illness spreads and many are wary large gatherings pose a health risk.

MacDailyNews Take: With SXSW the latest mass gathering to be canceled, Apple still has time to decide on June’s WWDC 2020, but it’s running short.