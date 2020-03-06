SXSW canceled over coronavirus, Austin mayor declares ‘local disaster’

Austin, Texas mayor Steve Adler has just declared “a local disaster” and “effectively” canceled South By Southwest (SXSW) amid the COVID-19coronavirus outbreak.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster and “together with that I have issued an order that effectively cancels South by Southwest this year.”
The festival was to have been held March 13-22. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin.
The move comes after dozens of companies, including Apple, Amazon, TikTok, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, and others have pulled out of the festival as the viral illness spreads and many are wary large gatherings pose a health risk.
MacDailyNews Take: With SXSW the latest mass gathering to be canceled, Apple still has time to decide on June’s WWDC 2020, but it’s running short.
On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled amid nationwide and local concerns over COVID-19, the virus caused by the Wuhan coronavirus. https://t.co/xvmV61jIC7
— WNCT (@wnct9) March 6, 2020
It would be hard to overstate just how big an impact on the local economy this represents. Imagine $350 million pulled out of your town on one week’s warning. The US Grand Prix is only a month off. To the extent that other public events are cancelled, the self-styled Live Music Capital of America will be devastated.
Covid-19 is not fake news.
Covid 19 is a different version flu. Less impact. Same result.
Kent, Covid-19 isn’t flu. It is a completely different disease from a different family of viruses. It has not had less impact than flu in the hotspot locations. It has killed from 2-5% of diagnosed patients. It appears to be more easily transmitted than flu.
It has had less overall impact so far only because the pandemic is still growing. It isn’t the end of the world, but it isn’t the sort of thing you want to take to work with you, presidential advice to the contrary notwithstanding.
From NBC news today.
“”The best estimates now of the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is somewhere between 0.1% and 1%,” Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at HHS, says. “That’s lower than you heard probably in many reports … it’s not likely in the range of 2 to 3%” pic.twitter.com/bAvS7LNWI8
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2020
So, you are only wrong by a factor of between 5 and 50.
Apples and oranges. The mortality rate is probably 1.0% or less if you include everybody who catches the disease. I said 2 to 4% of diagnosed cases. We honestly have no idea how many undiagnosed cases there are out there. I don’t know about you, but if I thought I had a 1 in 50 chance of dying once I developed a bad cough, I would consider it serious.
“Apples and oranges”. What a jerk. You give a mortality rate that doesn’t include everyone who gets it. The fact that most people that get it don’t report supports the idea that it is very mild and much like the flu. It is killing people who are very old and have other illnesses that contribute. Many of the deaths are in nursing homes. AIDS and STDs have a high correlation in populations who have sex with many partners. I think SXSW should be canceled because it promotes the spread of AIDS and STDs. Are you scared?
I am only scared that people who express unconcern at the death of vulnerable people are loose in the community.
By the way, President Trump restricted travel from China in January against the very vocal criticism of the Democrat Party and the New York Times which called him racist/xenophobic for keeping people out out the US who had been in the Wuhan area. So, the opinion of idiots notwithstanding, Trump has kept the spread in the US well below levels in other countries. Which is good for this new version of the flu.
Nobody complained because President Trump banned foreign travel from the affected region. They complained because he banned anybody who had set foot in China, even if they had just transferred through an airport in an unaffected part of the country. That was contrary to advice from the WHO and CDC. A more targeted quarantine would have been equally effective and much less disruptive.
The spread in the US is below levels in other countries because we are much earlier in the infection cycle. It may stay that way, but I would not bet on it. You can not dismiss the impact on Austin as minor. The coverage on local TV has the shocked tone of a city hit by a $350 million tornado.
The WHO has since said that they were wrong. And so are you.
How many people have died from the flu this year?
So far, during this flu season, the “flu” has killed somewhere between 25,000 and 50,000 in the US. The Corona Virus has killed 11, with fewer than 200 total known cases.
Your number of 11/200 is a mortality rate of 5.5%. Seasonal flu is about 0.1%. Covid-19 appears to be more contagious than flu, so it can potentially spread faster and affect more patients in a single outbreak. Again, this is not a trivial problem. Even if it were no worse than seasonal flu, an unchecked epidemic could kill an additional 50,000 Americans. That isn’t trivial, either.
11 people have died of a new flu variant. Misty in nursing homes. This is an invention to give urban misfits and millennials something to whine about. It is nothing.
“Same result.”
When did you get your coronavirus shot Kent?
No, the results are not the same. TXuser already told you one impact from one event. Insensitivity and selective hearing on your part doesn’t negate the reality of this new, different situation. Trillions of dollars in lost business has already occurred worldwide, not to mention the death count.
Why don’t you go back to bragging about your QE and debt fueled 401k account balance, Maga Maga. Oh wait. Orange Monkey says everything is great if we simply dig a bigger debt hole to fund more corporate socialist welfare to keep Wall Street overinflated.
Turns out Covid 19 has a sharp point that busts balloons. Annual flu outbreaks in comparison are managed and affordable flu shots made available to mitigate the effects for immunodeficient public. Even magats should understand the difference.
Where’s the right wing lunatic pastor proclaiming the coronavirus is punishment from above because of faith in the graven image of an orange buffoon.
Where is the leftwing eminence saying we should let everyone in from China, so we won’t be racist?
The idiot, applecynic, drools yet again
https://abc7.com/health/4-more-cases-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-la-county/5988230/ . . . Read this story to see how disorganized the governments and hospitals response to Corona Virus has been in Los Angeles . . . basically 3 people returned to LAX airport with the Corona Virus. They told 2 of them to “shelter in place” at a home, and one of them was put in a local hospital. According to the news story, the mother of the hospital patient was told that a doctor didn’t want him there because he posed a health risk to the staff . . . . so let’s get this straight, LA has ONE person in the hospital and the hospital apparently does not know how to deal with it. What happens when there are 10 people or 100 people in the hospital? . . . Also, where is the CDC? When a news story like this comes out, which suggests questionable communication by the hospital staff, a CDC representative needs to speak out, and clarify the policy of how corona virus patients are being treated in this and other hospitals . . . Up to this point, we have seen potential Corona Virus patients being quarantined in military bases . . . Now in L.A., a city of 10 million people, we have 2 guys who are verified as being infected, and they are self-quarantining at their house (we don’t know how thoroughly they’re being monitored), and 1 other guy who the hospital has threatened to release because the staff doesn’t feel safe.